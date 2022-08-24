A 45-year-old Madrid area children’s football coach has been arrested for sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy.

The man was detained last Friday by the Policia Nacional in Getafe.

It’s emerged that the Spaniard was denounced in 2020 after a similar incident involving a 13-year-old boy.

The latest case saw the victim’s family report him to the police in Fuenlabrada.

The youngster told officers that the coach took advantage of his position by inviting him to get involved with ‘games’ of a sexual nature.

The coach said he would not obstruct his footballing career in return for touching and kissing him.

He was bailed after appearing court and a restraining order keeping him away from the boy was issued.

The man has worked with several clubs in the Madrid region including Leganes, Rayo Vallecano, and Fuenlabrada.

