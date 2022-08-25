ORGAN donation activity in Andalucia has grown by more than 20% this year and tissue donation for transplants now exceeds 50%

According to data provided yesterday, Wednesday August 24, by the Andalucian Transplant Coordination, which forms part of the Andalucian Health Service (SAS), so far this year there have been 253 deceased organ donors in Andalucia, 22% more than in the same period in 2021, when there were a total of 207 donors.

This growth has been especially relevant in the case of organ donation in asystole (donors who die after cardiorespiratory arrest) which reached 110, 55% more than in 2021.

In the case of tissue donors for transplantation, the increase was 51%, with record figures of 336 donors compared to 222 in 2021.

This significant increase in organ donor activity has come about as the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the ICUs of hospital centres has eased.

So far this year, 527 organ transplants have been performed in Andalucia, of which 334 were kidney transplants (24 of these were from a living donor).

In a statement, the Regional Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs has thanked the donors for their solidarity as well as all the professionals who make up the organ and tissue transplant teams in Andalucia, including the Transplant Coordination Network.

