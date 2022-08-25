MASKS will continue to be mandatory inside health care centres and on public transport in Andalucia, health expert has said.

According to the spokesperson for the Junta’s coronavirus monitoring group, Dr Inmaculada Salcedo, ‘it is still too early’ to remove face masks in some enclosed spaces where the safety distance is not guaranteed.

During an interview on Canal Sur Radio, Salcedo said though the situation due to the coronavirus pandemic ‘is far from what it was’, “it is still too early” to remove masks on public transport or in health centres.

In fact, according to the health expert ‘certain measures must be maintained forever’ and ‘we must be very careful.’

“It is true that the situation in regards to Covid-19 is completely different to how it was two years ago,” she said

“But we must maintain certain measures forever and be very careful, especially when winter comes, a time when airborne transmission of viruses, in addition to Covid-19, increases, and are spread in similar ways.”

The Council of Ministers approved the end of the mandatory use of face masks indoors as of April 20, 2022, albeit with some exceptions which included inside health care centres, services and establishments, on air, rail and bus transport and on ships when the safety distance is not guaranteed.

