REVELLERS in Ibiza got a surprise when British star Robbie Williams got up on a stage during a concert earlier this month.

The crooner joined his pals Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe, whose band Lufthaus were performing at brand new venue 528 Ibiza.

“It was a dream come true to have one of the world’s most successful artists at our new venue,” explained venue boss Andy McKay.

READ MORE:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.