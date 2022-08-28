REVELLERS in Ibiza got a surprise when British star Robbie Williams got up on a stage during a concert earlier this month.
The crooner joined his pals Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe, whose band Lufthaus were performing at brand new venue 528 Ibiza.
“It was a dream come true to have one of the world’s most successful artists at our new venue,” explained venue boss Andy McKay.
