3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Arta - € 200,000

Townhouse Artà, Majorca 3 beds 1 baths € 200,000

The house is located just 5 minutes walk to the center of Arta where all the necessary infrastructure such as pharmacies, supermarkets, town hall, local shops and restaurants are located The property is located on a little busy street The two-storey town house is distributed in an entrance, hall, living room, pantry, 2 double bedrooms, dining room with fireplace and direct access to the independent kitchen fully furnished and equipped with appliances and to the patio Outside the house there is a bathroom with a shower, a security guard and 1 storage room From the ground floor there is access… See full property details