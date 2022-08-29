THE Oveja Verde complex occupies a prime site at the entrance of the Alpujarran town of Pitres, in the popular municipality of La Taha, which lies close to the Sierra Nevada national park. This area is popular with visitors of many nationalities, as well as permanent residents from Britain and northern Europe. La Oveja Verde is currently for sale, as a going concern that offers many opportunities.

Inhabiting two adjoining buildings, the property comprises a well-appointed complex of 12 independent apartments and a restaurant, surrounded by a beautiful private garden and a biologically purified swimming pool.

Open to the public since 2007, and with a loyal customer base, Oveja Verde is a tourist highlight in the area. It is conveniently situated close to the Pitres town centre, providing easy access to amenities that include a supermarket, pharmacy, 24-hour emergency health centre, bank branch and ATM, teaching school and institute, as well as several bars and restaurants.

Well-placed in the heart of the Alpujarra of Granada, between two important tourist areas, La Taha of Pitres is an authentic part of the region, where visitors can partake in hiking, mountain biking, horse riding, or simply relax and enjoy the magnificent mountain views and the many hours of sunshine that grace the south slopes of the Sierra Nevada.

La Taha de Pitres sits at an altitude of about 1,250 metres and has been declared a Site of Cultural Interest for its exceptional architecture and landscape. La Taha also includes Mecina, Ferreirola, Fondales, Capilerilla, Atalbéitar and Mecinilla, which are quieter villages, with individual charm. The rivers Trevélez, Guadalfeo and Poqueira run through its land.

Bordering La Taha de Pitres are the other popular Alpujarran municipalities of Pampaneira, Bubión, Capileira, Pórtugos, Busquístar, Almegíjar, Torvizcón, Órgiva and Carataunas. Pitres is a 20min drive from Soportujar, which is popular for its witch theme and draws many visitors to the area.

Currently for sale, La Oveja Verde offers the opportunity to continue with the established hotel business, or to form a small urbanisation, in which the apartments could be sold separately to individual buyers. The building offers generous, ground-level storage rooms for the apartments, as well as five parking spaces. It is surrounded by more than 2,000 metres of garden, with abundant irrigation water distributed through pipes and sprinklers. It also features the beautiful swimming pool.

Enquiries should be made to Jose Ena – 0034 649118079.