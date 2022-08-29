EX- minister Michael Gove has been spotted raving in Ibiza in one of the most expensive clubs on the island.

The 55-year-old was photographed on the dance floor at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel.

The minister, who was fired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month, chose the Balearic Island for a holiday with his children Beatrice and William.

VIP tables in this club cost from €2,500 to €3,500.

Michael Gove has been pictured at a bar in the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, one of the Spanish holiday isle’s top dance venueshttps://t.co/uZeBg3Y3g2 — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) August 28, 2022

The club is located in a hotel where rooms cost around €802 per night in peak season.

It is not the first time Mr Gove has been spotted partying, last summer he was filmed dancing in a nightclub in Aberdeen.

