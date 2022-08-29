A Murcia lorry driver was sober when his truck careered off a dike in the Netherlands and crashed into a community barbecue, killing six people.

The driver, 46, worked for the Spanish freight company, El Mosca, out of their Murcia region depot at Molina de Segura.

The accident happened on Saturday evening in a village south of Rotterdam after he apparently took evasive action to avoiding hitting a van.

Three men and two women died, with six more hospitalised.

The driver swerved to get out of the way of a white van that failed to stop at a roundabout.

The van driver has been located and has given a statement.

A Dutch police spokesperson said that the Spanish trucker ‘ had not been drinking’ and all ‘scenarios regarding the incident are open’.

El Mosca CEO, Pedro Jose Hernandez, said “We want to send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic event.”

“The information we have so far points to the existence of another vehicle that allegedly caused the accident by skipping a ‘give-way’ sign,” he added.

Dutch police are investigating the technical condition of the El Mosca lorry.

