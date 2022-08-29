A masked gang robbed and assaulted Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at his home on Monday morning.

It was the second robbery at the player’s house in two months.

The first break-in saw several luxury watches taken when nobody was at home.

In the second incident, four hooded men threatened and attacked the ex-Arsenal star and his wife, Alysha Behague, in front of their two children,

The Italian-speaking thieves forced Aubameyang to open his safe and hand over jewellery before fleeing in a white Audi A3.

The gang- armed with guns and iron bars- climbed over the garden wall of Aubameyang’s property in the Castelldefels area of Barcelona at around 1.00 am.

Reports said that Aubameyang and his wife resisted with the player being struck on the chin and his partner receiving a blow to the head.

In the last two years, Barcelona footballers Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, Arthur, Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique have been home invasion victims.

Earlier this month, as reported by the Olive Press, Barca summer signing Robert Lewandowski had an expensive watch wrenched from his wrist as he arrived for a training session.

