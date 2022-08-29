A British man, 74, died from a heart attack after being pulled out unconscious from the water at Moraira’s l’Ampolla beach on Friday.
It’s not known whether he was a local resident or a tourist.
Lifeguards saw the bather lose consciousness and took him to dry land.
They began to perform resuscitation on him, having called emergency services.
A Civil Protection ambulance arrived on the site almost immediately followed by a SAMU paramedic team who continued resuscitation procedures but with no success.
The Guardia Civil are carrying out a formal but routine investigation into the circumstances behind the British man’s death.
