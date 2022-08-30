SPAIN’S Air Europa will receive 15 long-and short-haul aircraft in a major fleet modernisation programme.

Air Europa will bring in five Boeing 787-9s and 10 737 Max 8s under a lease deal with Ireland’s AerCap and will get the jets between 2024 and 2026.

The carrier will become the first operator in Spain to use the 737 Max.

Air Europa is Spain’s third biggest airline after Iberia and Vueling with its headquarters in Mallorca.

It flies to 130 destinations domestically, within Europe, and further afield to the Americas and North Africa.

Air Europa’s fleet modernisation follows a tightening of its links with IAG- owners of British Airways and Iberia- which has converted a loan into a 20% share of Air Europa.

IAG had previously intended a full acquisition of the carrier, but ran into difficulties with competition regulators including the European Union.

Air Europa CEO, Richard Clark, said: “The deal reinforces our strategy of unifying the fleet around the most modern, efficient, and sustainable models in the industry.”

