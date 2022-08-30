FROM September 1 and, in principle, until the end of the year, travelling on Malaga buses will cost between 35% and 40% less with urban transport cards.

As part of the government’s measures to mitigate the effects of the increased cost of living, a 30% discount on urban transport comes into force this Thursday.

A discount that has been increased to 35% or 40% by Malaga City Council.

Specifically, for the average EMT user, the general travel pass which allows ten journeys with free changes, will cost €5.50 instead of €8.40, and an annual pass will be €260 instead of €290.

Discounts have also been applied to students and young people travel cards, which will have a new price of €17/ month for unlimited journeys, which means a reduction of €10.

The group that will receive the biggest discount will be pensioners, where the vast majority will be able to travel on urban transport for free.

Only those over 65s with higher pensions pay any kind of fare.

Therefore, pensioners with the Gold 10 card will now receive an additional 40% discount, reducing the price to €5.95 /month (unlimited journeys instead of €9.95), and the Gold 27 card will now cost €17 /month, i.e. a discount of 37% instead of €27.

The measure applies to multi-journey tickets, in order to encourage the use of frequent public transport, and does not, however, include the single €1.40 fare or transport to the airport.

