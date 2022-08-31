A toddler has been killed after being struck on the head by a hailstone when storms hit Catalunya on Tuesday evening.

The 20-month old died from injuries sustained during the hailstorm after being rushed into the Josep Trueta hospital in Girona.

A woman was also admitted into hospital with the child and was being treated for her injuries,

according to Catalunya Radio.

Some thirty people received injuries to their head and limbs during the storms and received treatment at health centres.

Pedregada important a diversos municipis de les comarques de Girona. ? Vilert (Esponellà, el Pla de l'Estany) @Roser_alberti pic.twitter.com/po1EWaLrJz — Meteocat (@meteocat) August 30, 2022

The Catalan firefighter service confirmed that it had been inundated with emergency calls after widespread damage was caused across Bisbal d’Emporada and Forallac when the storms hit on Tuesday evening,

Hailstones as big as 10cm in diameter were recorded, the largest seen in the area since 2002.

Granizo de gran tamaño destroza los cristales de los coches



? La Bisbal d'Empordà, Gerona pic.twitter.com/WFScgUY40x — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) August 30, 2022

Storm warnings were still in place across Catalunya on Wednesday morning.

Ante avisos AMARILLOS (AEMet) por ?? (hasta 20 l/m² en 1h), @CH_Ebro recuerda la posibilidad de crecidas súbitas ? importantes en barrancos y cauces menores en Pirineo y en el sector más oriental de la cuenca del Ebro hoy 31/08 durante todo el día. Precaución?? pic.twitter.com/va2sR8mMJD — saihebro-cpc (@saihebrocpc) August 31, 2022

READ MORE: