A toddler has been killed after being struck on the head by a hailstone when storms hit Catalunya on Tuesday evening.
The 20-month old died from injuries sustained during the hailstorm after being rushed into the Josep Trueta hospital in Girona.
A woman was also admitted into hospital with the child and was being treated for her injuries,
according to Catalunya Radio.
Some thirty people received injuries to their head and limbs during the storms and received treatment at health centres.
The Catalan firefighter service confirmed that it had been inundated with emergency calls after widespread damage was caused across Bisbal d’Emporada and Forallac when the storms hit on Tuesday evening,
Hailstones as big as 10cm in diameter were recorded, the largest seen in the area since 2002.
Storm warnings were still in place across Catalunya on Wednesday morning.
READ MORE:
- Water reserves in Spain continue to sink with the Guadalquivir basin at an alarming 22.5% capacity
- Andalucia among 15 Communities declared catastrophic zones in Spain due to devastating forest fires
- Alien invasion: Asian algae taking over Spanish waters