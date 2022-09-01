Thousands of men and women dream of changing the shape or size of the nose. They may feel uncomfortable and less attractive, and in some cases — changing the shape of the nose will help correct breathing problems. If you live in the USA, you know that, in most cases, rhinoplasty is considered a cosmetology procedure, and the price can go very high. In order to get the improvement of your nose shape for a reasonable price, you’d better consider Turkey. To make your choice more manageable, you can explore the ranking score of 80+ rhinoplasty hospitals and 70+ surgeons, as well as reviews written mainly by patients from the USA, Canada, and the UK, at https://es.bookimed.com/.

Every year, Turkey hosts approximately 800,000 foreign tourists who come to do plastic surgery procedures. Rhinoplasty is one of the most wanted cosmetic surgeries, according to the stats of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Patients from the USA, Canada, the UK, Qatar, Jordan, and many EU countries choose Turkey because of its affordable prices and high medical services. Keep on reading to learn more about rhinoplasty and the benefits that you get by choosing Turkey.

What Is Rhinoplasty?

Rhinoplasty is a popular and safe plastic operation focusing on correcting functional/cosmetic imperfections of your nose. There are two types of a nose job:

Reconstructive surgery improves the shape/functionality of a patient’s nose. Cosmetic surgery works on the nose shape to meet a patient’s facial proportions and satisfy all the requirements.

Nose Job in Turkey: How Can Patients Benefit?

Experienced surgeons. One of the main reasons why thousands of medical tourists travel to Turkey is the experience of the local medical staff. Turkish surgeons have been polishing their skills in the plastic operation field for 20+ years. Turkish specialists are often invited to undergo international training/ internships in reputable American and European clinics. Knowing all this, it isn’t surprising that Turkish plastic surgeons specializing in nose jobs are included in the Top list of world cosmetic industry rankings. Up-to-date medical technologies. At Turkish plastic surgery centers, patients see excellent results for their planned nose job even before the operation. Surgeons perform 3D modeling of the outcome. During the first consultation, your doctor will take a panoramic image of your face and choose the most fitting size/shape of the nose. Competitive prices. The average price of the rhinoplasty procedure in Turkish clinics is much lower compared to the USA or the UK. For instance, patients pay around $2,000-$2,500 instead of $5,000-$10,000 in the USA. So you can save up to 60% of your budget by preferring Turkish clinics. Such a significant cost difference can be explained by the lower remuneration for Turkish surgeons. The competition between Turkish clinics is enormous, so it also plays a significant role in reducing costs. All-inclusive medical packages. Foreign patients are lucky to get high-quality medical care/assistance in Turkish clinics. Your rhinoplasty procedure will be performed by highly-qualified specialists. The list of the top clinics that offer all-inclusive packages can be checked at https://es.bookimed.com/clinics/country=turkey/procedure=rhinoplasty-nose-job/ . It is a very convenient option, which includes all kinds of services, starting from medical consultation, operation, recovery process, and finishing with a hotel stay, food, airport pickup, and translating services in case a patient does not speak English or Turkish. A mix of medical treatment and holidays. Patients have a fantastic opportunity to mix their plastic surgery and a holiday in Turkey. You will enjoy the mild climate, fascinating culture, low prices for hotels, and the most delicious food. The only thing you should not forget is to discuss your activity program with your doctor so as not to have any side effects or a slow recovery period after your rhinoplasty operation.

How To Select the Right Surgeon/Clinic in Turkey for Rhinoplasty?

When you plan rhinoplasty, you have to consider all the factors in order to avoid any possible complications or side effects after the surgery. By following our recommendations, you will choose the best place and specialists, so you need to pay attention to these things:

Check whether a clinic holds proper accreditation and certification licenses. Choose medical facilities that meet the highest international standards.

Pay attention to your surgeon/clinic memberships in respectful Turkish or worldwide medical associations. It proves they have all the needed qualifications in the plastic surgery field.

View photos of patients served at the clinic before/after a rhinoplasty procedure. If you like the improvement, you can trust the doctor.

The success rates of the chosen Turkish clinic are one more criterion to consider. Additionally, do not forget to check the number of years a specialist has been working as a plastic surgeon.

How To Prepare for Rhinoplasty Surgery in Turkey?

The easiest way to organize your trip is to submit your online request on the Bookimed site. Shortly, a client-oriented medical coordinator will get in contact with you to discuss all the details of rhinoplasty in Turkey. You will get the info about approximate prices in many different medical centers. It is possible to request and see the photo portfolio of any plastic surgeon on the list. Let the Bookimed team assist you with trip arrangements starting from your first online request until you are back home after a rhinoplasty operation!