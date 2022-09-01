THE twelfth stage of the la Vuelta a España, one of the leading cycling races in the international calendar, will cross through the province of Malaga today, Thursday September 1.

The race will pass through the capital, prompting a series of traffic disruptions in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Running from August 19 to September 11, 2022, La Vuelta 22 is made up of 21 stages, covering a total distance of 3280.5 kilometers.

Today ‘s stage will start in Salobreña (Granada) and finish in Estepona, crossing the province of Malaga, including several main roads in the East, Centre and West districts of the city.

Consequently, as informed by Malaga City Council, traffic will be affected along the entire route of the race and on all the crossroads including: Carretera de Almeria, Avenida Juan Sebastian Elcano, Avenida Joaquin Sorolla, Paseo Maritimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Canovas del Castillo, Plaza General Torrijos, Paseo del Parque, Avenida de Andalucia, Avenida Blas Infante and A-357 in that order, with an exit from the city at Estacion de Cartama.

It’s estimated that the 184 professional cyclists (23 teams of 8 riders) will arrive at the Carretera de Almeria at 2:30pm, and will take about half an hour to whizz through Malaga city.

Today’s stage will thus affect the routes and timetables of all EMT lines (except 28 and C8)—traffic closures which will be established by the Policia Local.

Road users are advised to use the ring roads as an alternative route and to avoid driving in the area where the event is taking place.

