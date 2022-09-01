THE United Kingdom has awarded Francisco de la Torre an Honorary OBE (Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to bilateral relations.

The award will be presented by the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, in the Hall of Mirrors at City Hall on Monday September 5.

El Reino Unido concede al alcalde la distinción oficial Honorario de la Orden del Imperio Británico ? https://t.co/AKH43vZjW1 pic.twitter.com/J1ImeCPXx9 — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) August 31, 2022

According to a statement from Malaga City Council, one of the reasons for awarding the mayor this distinction is because of ‘his services to promote relations between the United Kingdom and the City of Malaga.’

Additionally, over the 22 years as Mayor, Francisco de la Torre has promoted the ‘economic and social development of the city of Malaga and its residents, the business sector and tourists,’ and also for his work to promote British tourism in Malaga.

De la Torre has been described as being a ‘great support for the British community in cultural, economic and social spheres.’

READ MORE: