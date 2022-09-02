BARGES set about pumping out fuel oil after most of the diesel was finally pumped clear from the beached OS 35 bulk carrier at Catalan Bay.

The Captain of the Port said that only five tonnes of diesel in the engines remained aboard, and he was now looking at all options to remove all low sulphur fuel oil from tank 2.

Salvage crews managed to limit the amount of oil leaking from the vessel with a thin layer of sheen replacing the black oil seen yesterday, the government reported.

Tugs removed a total of 12 tonnes of oil mixed with water from the sea through skimming, with the work continuing throughout the days ahead.

The Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) will exchange the existing oil barrier around the stricken ship to a diamond-shaped boom, that is stronger to the ones already laid out there.

Now the Department of the Environment is trying to track down and help birds and other animals trapped in the oil spill.

Personnel are laying down more oil absorbent booms in the area of Little Bay and Camp Bay, two favourite bathing spots in summer.

Red flags are flying at these two locations to prevent swimming.

Combining with OSRL (Oil Slick Response Limited) staff members now on the Rock, they are trying to clean the land areas affected by the spill so far.

Protecting saltwater intakes for government and MoD freshwater plants has been a priority.

