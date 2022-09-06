3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Puigpunyent with garage - € 650,000

Townhouse Puigpunyent, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 650,000

Fantastic house located in the center of the beautiful town of Galilea, a few meters from the town square where we find the church, a playground and restaurants. It is distributed over two floors where we find a bright living room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a terrace, parking for several cars and a beautiful garden. It has views of the Galilee mountains, being a very quiet place among nature to enjoy the warm spring afternoons in Mallorca. Basic characteristics Independent house or chalet 235 m² built 3 rooms 2 bathrooms Terrace Parking space included in the… See full property details