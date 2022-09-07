THE tourist hotspot town of Torremolinos has closed the month of July as the tourist destination with the most overnight stays in Andalucia.

According to data from the Hotel Occupancy Survey of Andalucia of the National Statistics Institute (INE), there were 657,390 overnight stays recorded—the highest figure in the whole of Andalucia.

In fact, as announced yesterday, Tuesday September 6, by the mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, the data on registered stays exceeded the 613,614 that were recorded in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

“This is news to celebrate, as these figures indicate that we are working on the right path to continue leading hotel occupancy on the Costa del Sol and overnight stays in Andalucia,” said Del Cid.

Furthermore, according to the INE, 147,119 tourists arrived in Torremolinos in July, representing an 18.85% increase compared to 2019 figures, a record year, in which Torremolinos saw 123,778 tourists during the month of July.

The data of visitors from the locality represents 34% of the total number of tourists on the Costa del Sol in this past month.

By nationality, Spanish tourists accumulated 81,016 visitors, while 66,103 were foreigners, with the British being the most represented tourist with 19,112, followed by France with 6,105, the Netherlands with 4,767 and Germany with 2,313.

