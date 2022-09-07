THE countdown is on, tomorrow kicks off the Andalucia Big Festival By Mad Cool—one of the biggest music events of the year.
The Cortijo de Torres fairground has already been transformed to host over 30 concerts—including big names like: Michael Kiwanuka, Jamiroquai and Suede—that will take place over coming days.
Three stages have been set up: Stage 1 Andalucia, Stage 2 Cervezas Alhambra and Stage 3 Tres, which will see rock bands, veterans and new music talent from the national and international scene perform.
So as not to miss anything, and you’ll be spoilt for choice, here is a detailed list with the timetable for each day:
Thursday, september 8:
Stage 3 Tres
- 16:30 Wasabi Cru
- 17:40 Life
- 19:05 Ghouljaboy
- 20:30 Lacy Dacus
- 22:00 Morgan
- 23:30 Joey Valence & Brae
- 1:00 Viva Belgrado
Stage 2 Cervezas Alhambra
- 17:20 Javypablo
- 19:05 Wolf Alice
- 21:05 Biffy Clyro
- 23:30 Suede
Stage 1 Andalucia
- 16:45 Las Dianas
- 18:05 Kurt Vile & The Violators
- 20:00 Stereophonics
- 22:15 Franz Ferdinan
- 00:40 C. Tangana
Friday, Septiembre 9:
Stage 3 Tres
- 16:30 Goa
- 17:50 The Dip
- 19:15 Sylvie Kreusch
- 20:40 Sports Team
- 22:10 Nova Twins
- 23:40 Yard Act
- 1:10 Los Zigarros
Stage 2 Cervezas Alhambra
- 16:30 La Perra Blanco
- 17:50 Niños Mutantes
- 19:30 Paolo Nutini
- 21:40 Glass Animals
- 0:30 Vetusta Morla
Stage 1 Andalucia
- 17:05 Montell Fish
- 18:35 Kevin Morby
- 20:35 Michael Kiwanuka
- 22:05 Jamiroquai
Saturday, September 10:
Stage 3 Tres
- 16:30 Adiós Amores
- 17:45 Niña Coyote Eta Chico Tornado
- 19:05 Gus Dapperton
- 20:30 Spiritual Cramp
- 22:00 Nikki Hill
- 23:30 Instituto Mexicano del Sonido
Stage 2 Cervezas Alhambra
- 17:05 Silverpoppy
- 18:35 María José Llergo
- 20:35 Aurora
- 22:55 Years & Years
Stage 1 Andalucía
- 16:30 Niños Luchando
- 17:50 Delaporte
- 19:30 091
- 21:40 Los Planetas
- 0:20 Muse
The gates to the venue will be open at 4pm and the concerts will go on go on until 2am. Additionally, there will also be ten stands and seven food trucks that will have on offer something for every type of palate; Andalucian and Moorish food, barbecue, Mexican delicatessen, noodles, wok and sweet and savoury crepes.
