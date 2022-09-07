THE countdown is on, tomorrow kicks off the Andalucia Big Festival By Mad Cool—one of the biggest music events of the year.

The Cortijo de Torres fairground has already been transformed to host over 30 concerts—including big names like: Michael Kiwanuka, Jamiroquai and Suede—that will take place over coming days.

Three stages have been set up: Stage 1 Andalucia, Stage 2 Cervezas Alhambra and Stage 3 Tres, which will see rock bands, veterans and new music talent from the national and international scene perform.

So as not to miss anything, and you’ll be spoilt for choice, here is a detailed list with the timetable for each day:

Thursday, september 8:

Stage 3 Tres

16:30 Wasabi Cru

17:40 Life

19:05 Ghouljaboy

20:30 Lacy Dacus

22:00 Morgan

23:30 Joey Valence & Brae

1:00 Viva Belgrado

Stage 2 Cervezas Alhambra

17:20 Javypablo

19:05 Wolf Alice

21:05 Biffy Clyro

23:30 Suede

Stage 1 Andalucia

16:45 Las Dianas

18:05 Kurt Vile & The Violators

20:00 Stereophonics

22:15 Franz Ferdinan

00:40 C. Tangana

Friday, Septiembre 9:

Stage 3 Tres

16:30 Goa

17:50 The Dip

19:15 Sylvie Kreusch

20:40 Sports Team

22:10 Nova Twins

23:40 Yard Act

1:10 Los Zigarros

Stage 2 Cervezas Alhambra

16:30 La Perra Blanco

17:50 Niños Mutantes

19:30 Paolo Nutini

21:40 Glass Animals

0:30 Vetusta Morla

Stage 1 Andalucia

17:05 Montell Fish

18:35 Kevin Morby

20:35 Michael Kiwanuka

22:05 Jamiroquai

Saturday, September 10:

Stage 3 Tres

16:30 Adiós Amores

17:45 Niña Coyote Eta Chico Tornado

19:05 Gus Dapperton

20:30 Spiritual Cramp

22:00 Nikki Hill

23:30 Instituto Mexicano del Sonido

Stage 2 Cervezas Alhambra

17:05 Silverpoppy

18:35 María José Llergo

20:35 Aurora

22:55 Years & Years

Stage 1 Andalucía

16:30 Niños Luchando

17:50 Delaporte

19:30 091

21:40 Los Planetas

0:20 Muse

The gates to the venue will be open at 4pm and the concerts will go on go on until 2am. Additionally, there will also be ten stands and seven food trucks that will have on offer something for every type of palate; Andalucian and Moorish food, barbecue, Mexican delicatessen, noodles, wok and sweet and savoury crepes.

