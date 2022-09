Apartment Alfaz del Pi / L'Alfàs del Pi, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 159,000

2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN ALFAZ DEL PI. Last floor of the building.The apartment is in a quiet area of Alfaz, a few steps from one of the schools and walking distance to supermarkets. The complex has communal pool and landscaped gardens. It has 80m ² built with 2 bedrooms. Very bright ,south facing and recenly renovated… See full property details