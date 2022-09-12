SPANISH teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest men’s player in the Open Era to hold the No. 1 ranking, after sealing a four-set victory over Casper Ruud in the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz, unfurling his full array of shots together with his combination of athleticism and maturity, beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 in the US Open final in a gruelling match that took over three hours.

Alcaraz’s maiden Grand Slam win at age 19 sees him become the youngest man to be ranked world number one, surpassing Lleyton Hewitt, who held the top spot at the age of 20 in 2001.

Alcaraz, the first teenager to claim the top ranking, is the youngest Grand Slam men’s champion since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open.

Additionally, after Manolo Santana and Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz becomes the third Spanish player to win the US Open title.

On a day of record breaking achievements, Alcaraz is also the youngest champion in New York since Pete Sampras in 1990.

Alcaraz claimed his maiden Grand Slam title, and with it made history, on a second match point before collapsing to the court in celebration.



The dream becomes reality.@carlosalcaraz is a Grand Slam champion. pic.twitter.com/sPFaAiVFNR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile Ruud said he’ll continue chasing the No. 1 spot.

“Today was a special day, both Carlos and I knew what we were playing for and both knew what was at stake,” Ruud said. “I’m disappointed of course that I’m not No. 1, but No. 2 isn’t so bad either.”

READ MORE: