2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sucina with pool - € 109,995

Apartment Sucina, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 109,995

Beautiful second floor apartment; with gorgeous views to the pool. Almost 360º views to the mountains and the golf. The property presents an immaculate state. this property comprises lounge dining area with patio doors leading to the wide and sunny terrace. Apartment sells partially furnished. This property has got air-conditioning and central heating, it is just ready to enjoy it. It also counts with an underground dubble parking space. Hacienda Riquelme is only 2 min. driving to Sucina town, with plenty of bars and restaurants, really Spanish village. 15 min. driving to the nearest beach…. See full property details