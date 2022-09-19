THE Spanish royal family landed in London last Sunday, 19 to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

On the afternoon of Sunday 19, both of them decided to go to Westminster Palace to pay tribute to Elizabeth II.

Spain’s Queen Letizia and King Felipe paid tribute to Elizabeth II in London. Image Casa Real

Spanish Minister of foreign affairs, Jose Manuel Albares accompanied Queen Letizia and King Felipe.

The visit took less than a minute and instead of joining the long queue, they went to an area reserved for Prime Ministers and dignatories.

Witnesses noted that the couple was very serious and sad – King Felipe crossed himself.

The Spanish royal family landed in London last Sunday, 19 to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Image Familia Real.

Before arriving at Westminster Palace, Queen Letizia and King Felipe visited the Spanish consulate where they are going to be hosted during their visit to London.

READ MORE: