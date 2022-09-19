A FAMILY of tourists needed a taxi driver with the driving skills of Carlos Sainz when the heavens opened in Benidorm early on Sunday morning.

The Norwegian group spend nearly an hour circumnavigating the flooded streets of the resort before he came up with an idea: Head up onto the Promenade and almost surf to their beach-front hotel.

The move came after having to avoid dozens of water-filled streets and police roadblocks.

An incredible 91 litres of water fell in just over an hour, with two people having to be rescued from the sea and a police officer drowning in nearby Calpe.

In some of the worst floods in years the famous Levante beach was left destroyed with huge holes and littered with debris.

“It was 3am and I really didn’t think we were going to make it,” Norwegian mum Elisabeth Hvatum told the Olive Press.

“We are on holiday and were driving from Alicante airport to Benidorm when very heavy rain started falling.

“Once we arrived in Benidorm the water was flooding everywhere. Police were blocking many streets because of road conditions. It was scary.”

She continued: “Eventually we were able to get to our apartment that was located by the beach with our driver having to drive on the sidewalk as the road was completely flooded.”