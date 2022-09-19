The Spanish royals were among hundreds of mourners at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as heartwrenching photos show just how much the beloved monarch will be missed.
The Spanish royals gathered in London to say farewell to Queen Elizabeth on Monday morning as the rest of the world tuned in on television and online to watch the service.
Spain’s Queen Letizia sat next to her father in law, former King Juan Carlos inside Westminster Abbey.
The controversial arrival of emeritus monarch Juan Carlos from exile in the Middle East meant Spain’s current King Felipe had to publicly sit next to his disgraced father, who is facing trial in the UK.
Juan Carlos – who is facing court in London next year over his ex-mistress and undeclared income – also sat next to his estranged wife Sofia at the service at Westminster Abbey.
They sat in a very prominent position below the pulpit just 10ft from ‘aunt Lilibet’.
The Chief Minister and Governor of Gibraltar also attended the funeral.
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo arrived in London on the weekend where he signed the book of condolences at Lancaster House.
All eyes were on the British royals as they mourned the beloved monarch.
Prince Harry cut a sombre figure alongside King Charles and Prince William as the trio followed the Queen´s coffin into the church.
The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex looked emotional as he was seen trailing his brother Prince William, who was following behind King Charles II inside the abbey ahead of the funeral.
Charles, 73, also looked close to tears as he embarked on the procession from Westminster Hall.
Harry walked side-by-side with William during the procession, a significant moment following Prince Philip’s April 2021 funeral, which saw Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, standing between the brothers.
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, dressed in black, also walked behind their great grandmother’s coffin with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Louis, 4, was deemed too young to attend.
George and Charlotte, who are second and third in line to the throne, respectively, were at the committal service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after the service, where the Queen will be buried in the royal vault.