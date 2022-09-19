The Spanish royals were among hundreds of mourners at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as heartwrenching photos show just how much the beloved monarch will be missed.

The Spanish royals gathered in London to say farewell to Queen Elizabeth on Monday morning as the rest of the world tuned in on television and online to watch the service.

Spain’s Queen Letizia sat next to her father in law, former King Juan Carlos inside Westminster Abbey.

The coffin is placed near the altar at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II while King Feklipe, Queen Letizia, Former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia look on. Cordon press

The controversial arrival of emeritus monarch Juan Carlos from exile in the Middle East meant Spain’s current King Felipe had to publicly sit next to his disgraced father, who is facing trial in the UK.

Juan Carlos – who is facing court in London next year over his ex-mistress and undeclared income – also sat next to his estranged wife Sofia at the service at Westminster Abbey.

They sat in a very prominent position below the pulpit just 10ft from ‘aunt Lilibet’.

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos and former Queen Sofia arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Cordon Press

The Chief Minister and Governor of Gibraltar also attended the funeral.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo arrived in London on the weekend where he signed the book of condolences at Lancaster House.

All eyes were on the British royals as they mourned the beloved monarch.

Prince George, in the ceremonial procession. Cordon Press

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle arrives at the funeral. Cordon press The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre. Cordon Press

(front row) The Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, and (second row) Jack Brooksbank , Princess Eugenie, Sarah, Duchess of York during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Cordon Press

Prince Harry cut a sombre figure alongside King Charles and Prince William as the trio followed the Queen´s coffin into the church.

The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex looked emotional as he was seen trailing his brother Prince William, who was following behind King Charles II inside the abbey ahead of the funeral.

Charles, 73, also looked close to tears as he embarked on the procession from Westminster Hall.

Harry walked side-by-side with William during the procession, a significant moment following Prince Philip’s April 2021 funeral, which saw Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, standing between the brothers.

King Charles III arrives ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Cordon Press

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, dressed in black, also walked behind their great grandmother’s coffin with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Louis, 4, was deemed too young to attend.

(front row) King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, (second row) the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and (third row) Samuel Chatto, Arthur Chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto, in front of the coffin. Cordon Press

George and Charlotte, who are second and third in line to the throne, respectively, were at the committal service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after the service, where the Queen will be buried in the royal vault.