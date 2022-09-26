A British woman has plunged 30 feet to her death from a hotel balcony in Ibiza.

The 24-year-old fell about 9am at the hotel Rosamar near San Antonio on Sunday.

Her partner was with her at the time and reported the incident to hotel staff who then phoned police.

Guardia Civil is investigating the case and could not provide any further information.

Paramedics rushed to the hotel, but the woman could not be saved and died at the scene.

It is understood she was on the second floor of the hotel.

Rosamar is a four star hotel where only adults can stay and is a short walk away from the beach in Cala de Bou, in the west of Ibiza.

