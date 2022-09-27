3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella - € 330,000

Apartment Marbella, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 330,000

Large apartment located in one of the most demanding areas of Marbella, Nagueles just a few minutes drive from the Golden Mile, the center of Marbella and Puerto Banus. Spacious ground floor apartment consisting of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room with separate kitchen and large south facing terrace. Established within an urbanization with communal gardens and swimming pool. Reference R3965962 Price €330,000 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 Terrace size 40 m2 Garden plot 0 m2 Build size 145 m2 Energy rating NA Location Nagueles Year built 1975 * Close To Golf * Close To Shops * Close To… See full property details