TWO young sportsmen from Gibraltar are taking part in the World Darts Federation Europe Cup at in Gandia, Spain from September 28 to October 1.

Minister for Business and Tourism Vijay Daryanani gave his support to Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt before they left the Rock.

The pair will be joined by Sean Negrette in Wigan for the PDC Development tournament and the Under-24 World Cup.

The players take part in a local league around Gibraltar locations.

“It is great to be supporting our youngsters,” Daryanani said.

“They are excellent darts players who have made Gibraltar proud at various tournaments. I wish them the best of luck and hope they can continue following their dreams”

Summer sporting fun

It followed a successful summer of government-run activities for over 570 children during the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme.

Over 100 people attended the Tuesday Family Fun evening sessions.

It was the first time that the full summer programme of events was held since the start of the pandemic.

“The success of this programme goes to show the hard work and dedication by the GSLA team,” Minister forYouth and Sport Steven Linares said.

“These activities continue to grow, and it is great to see these events return so successfully in an unrestricted manner.”

Minister for Transport Paul Balban with the children who took part in the summer cycling course

Over 50 Children also took part in the Pedal Ready Level 1 summer programme to give them basic cycling skills.

Minister for Transport Paul Balban, who has been actively promoting cycling as an alternative to driving around Gibraltar, said he was ‘delighted’ to have held the course.

“Pedal ready is aimed to try and make children more proficient in cycling and is part of Government of Gibraltar’s’ commitment to improve health, seek healthier lifestyles and pave the way for a greener Gibraltar,” Balban said.

He presented certificates to the festival at the Eco Festival last weekend.

ALSO READ: