SPANISH Judge Ana Duro has decided that pop star Shakira will have to face trial for allegedly avoiding taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

This comes after the prosecutor and Shakira failed to reach an out of court agreement.

The next step will be to set a date.

The competent body to judge Shakira will be the Barcelona court because punishment for the alleged crimes can exceed five years in prison.

Shakira remains on unconditional bail.

Colombian singer Shakira. Image Cordon Press.

Prosecutors want her to be fined €24million for ‘defrauding’ Hacienda Tributaria (The Tax Agency) out of €14.5 million on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

The prosecutor has also asked for an eight-year prison.

Shakira did not pay taxes in Spain during the years listed because she claimed that she was living in the Bahamas, according to the prosecutor’s office.

However, the prosecutor argued that she moved to Spain in 2011 due to her relationship with Barcelona footballer, Gerard Pique, but kept her tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

READ MORE: