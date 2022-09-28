PRINCESS Di may have been known as the Queen of hearts, but it turns out Letizia is the Queen of hugs.

Spain’s queen was the star attraction at a charity award ceremony at Madrid’s Circulo de Bellas Artes when 91-year-old Maruja piped up: “Letizia would you mind giving me a hug?”

Quick as a flash Letizia gave a heart-warming smile and reached out with her arms to comply.

An awards presenter had gone to chat to Maruja as she had won an award last year, and Maruja took her chance on the microphone to make her cheeky request.

"Letizia, ¿me darías un abrazo?", es la frase con la que Maruja se ha saltado el protocolo durante la entrega de premios de una entidad bancaria. La reina no ha dudado en cumplir la petición de la señora.#Canal24Horas en DIRECTO ? https://t.co/vVRqw12GMA pic.twitter.com/PCQ41HHQEz — RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) September 27, 2022

She is the director of the association Grandes Amigos which provides company to the elderly.

Speaking to the Spanish broadcaster RTVE, Maruja explained: “I have no words to explain how it was to hug Queen Letizia.”

“I had the Queen so close to me, she was so beautiful that I thought ‘I am going to ask her for a hug’, she added.

After the hug, Maruja asked the audience to applaud Queen Letizia – which everyone did.

It is not the first time that Marujas has hugged a celebrity.

At another event she asked for a hug from the director of Banco Santander, Ana Botin.

