THE famous Caves of Nerja (Cuevas de Nerja) are without doubt, a tourist emblem of the municipality and the entire province of Malaga and in recognition as a leading Tourism Ambassador of Malaga have been named ‘Tourism Ambassador 2022’.

The announcement of the title was made by the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, coinciding with World Tourism Day.

The award is to be presented during an institutional ceremony to take place tomorrow, September 30, in the gardens of the Nerja Caves.

Additionally, a distinction of merit will be given to those who, since the creation of the management and conservation body of the Caves of Nerja—a group of experts who advise on the management of the historical heritage of Nerja, including the institutions and entities that make up the Public Services Foundation Cueva de Nerja—who have worked for its conservation and tourism promotion.

Furthermore, the Tourism Distinction 2022 will be awarded to businessman Lorenzo Reche Alonso, president of the Tourism Association of the Altiplano of Lorenzo Reche, for his disinterested commitment in the tourist sector of Nerja and its cave.

Discovered in 1940, the Caves of Nerja stand out for their spectacular rock formations, archaeological sites and cave paintings.

