SPAIN’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered an earthquake with a magnitude 2.8 yesterday morning, September 28, with its epicentre in the Malaga town of Alhaurín el Grande.

This quake is the third seismic movement registered in the province since Monday.

According to the IGN website, this latest earthquake was recorded at 7:52am at a depth of 48 kilometres.

The IGN has recorded two other earthquakes this week, the first of magnitude 4.1 in the early hours of Monday morning with epicenter in Malaga, and the second of 3.9 with epicenter in Benalmadena.

Initially, no material damage or personal injury has been reported as a result of any of these recently registered earthquakes.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicentre.

READ MORE: