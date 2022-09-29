Tourists will soon be fined from jumping into the sea off rocks along a popular stretch of coast in Spain.

Malaga council will introduce the new ban when it conducts its annual review of its municipal bylaws.

It comes after a man suffered life threatening injuries when he smashed his head after leaping into the water from a rock on the Peñon del Cuervo beach.

Malaga council wants to ban people jumping from rocks into the sea.

The 24-year-old who was then rushed to emergency on September 17 remains in hospital.

It was the second serious incident of this type this summer after a 19-year-old man drowned while jumping 10m off the Pico del Tarzan on Burriana beach in Nerja.

Nerja council already banned this practice from January last year and issues fines ranging from €751 to €1500 for anyone caught not complying.

In some areas nearby, such as Salobreña in Granada province, the council fines offenders up to €3000.

