ANDALUCIA will kickstarts the autumn booster rollout as of today, with a focus on over 80-year-olds and care home residents.

Two weeks later, on October 17, ahead of the wider rollout, people between 65 and 79 years of age will be invited to receive the flu and Covid vaccination, as well as those between 5 and 64 years of age with chronic pathologies, pregnant women, dependent people and their caregivers.

As of October 24, people between 60 and 64 years of age will be vaccinated against Covid.

Following this date, it will be the turn for professional groups, such as law enforcement officers.

As of December 2022, and depending on the availability of doses, those living in the same household with people aged 65 and older, or people with health conditions will also be invited to be vaccinated against influenza and Covid.

The Junta has informed that the vaccine appointments, which will be made available progressively, will be done via the usual channels: ClicSalud+ website, the Salud Andalucia App and Salud Responde, by telephone through Salud Responde or by contacting your healthcare center.

READ MORE: