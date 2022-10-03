THE repair of a broken supply pipe will see parts of Torremolinos and Benalmadena affected by water cuts as of today, Monday, October 3.

Acosol, the public water company of the municipalities on the Western Costa del Sol, announced last Friday, September 30, that it would carry out repair works on a high supply pipe that runs along Calle Lora del Rio in Torremolinos.

In a statement the firm has indicated that ‘due to the scope of this operation’ the repair manoeuvre will mean the total interruption of the high water supply in the intakes of El Pinillo in Torremolinos, as well as in Cortijo de Mena and Garcia Lorca in Benalmadena.

Acosol informa de que el próximo lunes 3 de octubre, salvo imprevistos de última hora, se va a proceder a realizar maniobra por obra de reparación de avería de la tubería de abastecimiento en alta a su paso por calle Lora del Río, en Torremolinos, pero que afectará al suministro — ACOSOL ? (@AcosolSA) September 30, 2022

Es muy importante que se evite el riego de jardines, públicos y privados, baldeos de calles y demás usos distintos del abastecimiento humano para preservar el agua.



Desde Acosol agradecer su comprensión y pedimos disculpas de antemano por las molestias ocasionadas. pic.twitter.com/ihRsEkr8ib — ACOSOL ? (@AcosolSA) September 30, 2022

“The affected areas will remain exclusively dependent on their resources and infrastructures while the work continues, which is estimated to last three or four days, barring unforeseen events”, the public water company stated.

Due to cuts from the main water supply, Acosol has stressed the importance of avoiding irrigation in gardens, both public and private, washing down streets and other uses other than human supply to preserve water.

The company has also apologised in advance for the inconvenience that this situation may cause.

