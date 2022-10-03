FOR three days, Alhaurin de la Torre will become the Costa del Sol’s beer capital with its first ever Craft Beer Festival; Festibeer.

This first edition of the Beer Fest will take place on October 14, 15 and 16 in the Plaza of Spain, from 7 pm on the Friday until Sunday in the afternoon.

The fair, baptised ‘Festibeer’ will offer visitors a lineup of various breweries with different styles of beer including popular brands from Malaga and Andalucia, as well as national and international craft beer.

Visitors will also have the option of tasting delicious international dishes, with various stalls and food trucks set up for the event, including BBQs, German sausages, Venezuelan, Argentine, Italian or American cuisine, live music and much more.

Born out of a passion for craft beer, the activity was presented in El Porton by the councilor delegate for Culture, Festivals and Tourism, Andres Garcia, the Culture technician, Mamen Heredia and Jose Peña, from the organising company Licahumann, with the aim of placing Alhaurin de la Torre on the gastronomic brewer map and give the opportunity to locals and visitors alike to taste a wide variety of quality craft beer.

