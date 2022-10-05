More records for scorching temperatures in Spain have been reached after a popular tourist island just recorded its hottest month.

Mallorca has registered one of the hottest months on record in September.

According to the Palma Met Office the average temperature last month for the Balearic Island was 24.3 degrees celsius, 2.2 degrees higher than normal.

Puerta Pollensa was the hottest place in Mallorca, registering a maximum temperature of 37 degrees on September 12.

The coldest day of the month was September 30, where Escorca recorded a minimum overnight low of just 6.3 degrees.

It comes amid huge storms in Mallorca in late September.

More than 141 litres per square metre fell in Santanyi, a record amount for the small town on the island’s southeast.

The maximum wind strength was 107km/h.

A spokesperson for the Palma Met Office described September as a month of “two seasons” for Mallorca.

During the first two weeks it was summer-like weather which turned to autumn in the last two weeks,” they said.

The Balearic islands are also set for a warmer than usual winter ahead.

Weather experts forecast warmer conditions along the Mediterranean coast, with the Balearic islands to be the balmiest place in the country.

It comes after Spain sweltered through the most torrid summer since 1961.

The average temperature for June, July and August this year across the nation was 24 degrees, 2.2 degrees more than the usual average.

