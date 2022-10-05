2 bedroom Flat for sale in Pollensa / Pollenca with garage - € 340,000

Flat Pollensa / Pollença, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 340,000

Fabulous flat in the privileged area of Cala Sant Vicenç, only 200 metres from the beach and the wonderful coves of the area. Located in a building of recent construction (year 2008), with only 6 neighbours and surrounded by services such as: pharmacy, supermarket, bars and restaurants among others. DISTRIBUTION – Living-dining room very luminous – american style kitchen fully furnished and equipped. – large terrace of 14 sq.m. – distributor – 2 double bedrooms with exterior windows and very luminous, both with wardrobes and one of them with balcony and views to the mountain. – 1 large full… See full property details