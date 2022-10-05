A mother who allegedly allowed her 10-year-old daughter to be sexually abused by her boyfriend has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Valencia.

The abuser, 38, was also detained and bailed after a court appearance where he took advantage of his legal right to stay silent.

He was given a restraining order banning him from coming within 50 metres of the child.

He was also told to report to a court every 15 days and has had his passport removed.

The mother, 50, is being investigated for failing in her duty to prevent crimes that affect the life, integrity, or sexual freedom of people as covered under article 450 of the Penal Code.

She is said to have told police that she knew nothing about any inappropriate touching.

The Policia Nacional were tipped off about what was happening and carried out inquiries leading to the two arrests.

