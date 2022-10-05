FIVE people have been denounced by the Guardia Civil for cheating in a written driving test at a test centre in Alzira.

They were all wearing sophisticated audiovisual devices within their clothes which allowed them to get answers beamed in to them from a minivan parked outside the centre.

DGT officials noticed some strange behaviour among the examinees shortly after the the written theory test started, and called in the Guardia Civil.

Four of the five cheaters were non-EU citizens including a young Chinese woman who could not speak or write in Spanish.

Officers located where the signals were coming from and discovered a man in a van handling five phone units simultaneously to pass down correct test answers.

The candidates and the answer supplier face a variety of charges including fines of up to €500; a six-month ban on retaking the test; and the possibility of prison for the scam ringleader.

