Plumes of smoke are billowing above forestland in Cadiz as firefighters battle another blaze.

Almost 20 firefighters are battling a blaze in forestland in the province of Cadiz.

The Junta de Andalucía’s Plan Infoca brigade declared the fire in the Finca Borondo area about 12.40pm.

It appears the fire started beside some trees which had been felled for logging.

Eighteen firefighters, a firetruck, helicopter and one operations technicion remain at the scene.

People are urged to stay away from the area.

