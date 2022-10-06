A MAN from Gibraltar who wrote off his car when he crashed into railings while drink driving lost his licence for 22 months in court.

Leam Mauro, 43, of Beach View Terraces, admitted to ‘driving a motor vehicle with alcohol concentration above the prescribed limit’ at the magistrates court this week.

Magistrates fined him £1,000 for the crime on Wednesday.

Mauro was driving a Mercedes Benz north along Winston Churchill Avenue at around 1140pm in April this year.

He then lost control of the vehicle and smashed into metallic railings that line the pavement.

The man wrote off his car, but no-one else was hurt in the accident.

“The collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle and the railings,” said the Royal Gibraltar Police.

When officers of the law arrived, Mauro identified himself as the driver of the vehicle to police officers.

“He was promptly breathalysed and blew 70ug per 100ml – twice the legal limit,” the police said in a statement.

Mauro was then arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station, where a subsequent urine test later confirmed that he has been driving at twice the legal limit.

