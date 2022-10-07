Another hair-raising incident involving a wheelchair on Malaga’s roads has been captured on camera.

The person was filmed on Thursday trying to cross a busy Marbella road, but they got stuck in the middle of the thoroughfare.

The minute-long video shows motorbikes, cars and buses stopping and swerving around the wheelchair as the person anxiously waits for a break in the traffic.

A passer-by eventually runs onto the road and pushes the person to safety.

It comes just four days after extraordinary footage of a man driving a motorised wheelchair on Malaga’s A7 surfaced online.

The dashcam footage showed the man decided to drive in the central lane of the busy motorway.

Traffic hurtled past the man at atleast 80km/h, which was the thoroughfare’s speed limit.

Motorised wheelchairs can only reach speeds of up to 12km/h. The General Directorate of Traffic and the Civil Guard investigated the latter incident.

