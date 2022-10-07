SPANISH artist Teresa Juan Lopez will present her new English show ‘Soul Songs’, which will take place on October 12 at 8 pm at the Teatro Auditorio in Denia.

The show is drawn from her English-Spanish book Cantos del Alma in honour of women. Teresa will be performing dance routines, poetry reading, live music, and video poetry all in the spirit of ‘uplifting feminine energy’.

Tickets cost €8 for adults, and €5 for children and are available at www.notikumi.com or at the on-site box office from 7 pm on the day of the show.