A San Javier Policia Local officer was knocked over by a speeding electric scooter shared by two youngsters.

The officer was performing traffic patrol duties on a pedestrian crossing on Tuesday as part of a two-person team on Calle Cabo Roche outside the IES Mar Menor school.

He saw the scooter hurtling towards him with two children on it and overtaking cars that he had stopped before the crossing.

Despite frantic waving from the officer, the scooter did not stop and hit him.

The officer fell to the ground and suffered injuries to his left hand and elbow, as well as to his hip.

He managed to get himself to a health centre to receive treatment.

The offending children were tracked down and their parents each fined €200.

The penalties were for disobeying police signals and for having two people on a scooter which is banned by traffic laws.

The youngsters, of undisclosed age, were not charged for injuring the police officer.

