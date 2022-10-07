A SCOTTISH Holidaymaker has been left severely injured after being stabbed in the neck in Benidorm

Samuel McNicholl was taken to hospital after the incident that took place at the cabaret bar Broadway in Benidorm, Alicante.

The 20-year-old Paisley resident was believed to have been caught up in an altercation while on holiday with friends.

Witnesses at the scene described how they saw the young tourist clutching his neck while completely covered in blood.

Just after the stabbing, an off-duty nurse who was also on holiday from the UK helped Samuel until the arrival of police officers and an ambulance, who then immediately took him in for emergency surgery.

Samuel McNicholl

An onlooker called Tommy Swift said on social media: “Unfortunately, I was at this bar and saw the aftermath and I have been traumatized since and will never come back to Benidorm. The door staff and police didn’t do anything to help. The young nurse tried her best to battle to save this young man’s life, I pray that she did.”

The nurse who assisted Samuel, Tabatha Neale repled to say: “Me and my friend were the two nurses that were helping him. I can not get over the lack of compassion shown by the staff and police.” She later stated that: “His throat wasn’t slit but he was stabbed in the neck multiple times.”

After many witnesses were wondering about Samuel’s current state, the victim’s father posted an update online regarding his son’s current status and thankedTabatha, for all she did for his son.

He said: “Hi, I’m Samuel’s dad. Just to let you all know, he is recovering after his surgery. As for the response from this young lady, I am eternally grateful.”