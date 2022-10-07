PARADISO in Barcelona has been given the accolade of the world’s best cocktail bar at ‘The World’s 50 Best Bars’ awards staged in the Catalan capital.

Over 650 cocktail bar experts cast their votes with another Barcelona bar- Two Schmucks- coming in seventh place.

The awards were staged in Barcelona’s Cupula de las Arenas and cemented the city’s increasing reputation for providing outstanding drinking experiences.

PARADISO CELEBRATES

Paradiso’s victory means it’s the first time in the 14-year history of the awards that the number one bar is not located in London or New York.

It was also the first time that the annual gathering of the international cocktail trade had moved outside to London.

“Passion! That’s what got us here,” said Giacomo Giannotti, co-owner of Paradiso.

“We are so proud. It’s the best recognition we could ever have – for us, for our team and for our clients.”

Accessed by opening a false fridge door in a pastrami shop in Barcelona’s El Born district, Paradiso offers its version of an American ‘speakeasy’ combining inventive drinks with the lively personality of its staff.

“Each day for seven years we have tried to be the best version of ourselves,” says Margarita Sader, Giannotti’s partner and co-owner of Paradiso.

“We started with three people in our team, and now we are 40. We are so proud of them and we just want to be the most creative and innovative bar that we can.”

READ MORE: