GIVEN OD Hotels’ commitment to being present in fabulous spots, there was only one suitable place for Ocean Drive Port Portals: the most exclusive yacht harbour on the island.

Yoga class at Ocean Drive Port Portals, Mallorca.

Located in Portal Nous, Ocean Drive Port Portals opens onto the marina with breathtaking views, a taste for design and technology in equal measure, a flair for architecture and an ability to be Mediterranean and sophisticated, fresh and delicate, all at the same time.

The identity of OD Hotels is clear in each of the 77 rooms of this gleaming hotel, in its lobby lounge, the swimming pool, the à la carte restaurant serving health-conscious cross-over cuisine with Asian & European influences and the OD Sky Bar, a unique summer venue where, this summer, you can yoga class with the finest views over the bay of Palma.

Ocean Drive Port Portals offers 365 days of exclusivity.

Ocean Drive Port Portals offers 365 days of exclusivity with services such as breakfast till midday, late check-out upon request, WiFi, 3 connecting meeting rooms with a total capacity of over 150 people. With its celebrated bars and restaurant, Puerto Portals serves as a meeting point for the international jet set, being close to beaches, golf courses, best tennis & paddle courts with sea views, antique shops and art galleries in Palma, unique and exclusive wineries and spectacular cycling routes in the Tramontane mountains (Unesco World Heritage Site since 2011).

Ocean Drive Port Portals, Mallorca: Every element is an authentic expression of aesthetic design.

Every element is an authentic expression of aesthetic design and is combined with local elements of the island of Mallorca. The architectural studio of Victor Rahola Vidal and the interior designer Mayte Matutes created the sleek architecture and refined interiors for a fluent, congruent appearance, together with a selection of design furnishings and textiles made exclusively for the hotel.

Interior design by Mayte Matutes.

The design concept and the good location is complemented by state-of-the-art technology and many sustainable features. For work or for pleasure, Ocean Drive Port Portals is a veritable symbol of quality and this hotel is everything you can ever wish for.

