MALAGA has been included as one of the 15 Spanish cities with the best quality of life.

Malaga has optimal air quality, is the fourth sunniest city in Europe and is also considered by Forbes magazine as one of the best cities to live in; a claim that has been recently reinforced by a survey carried out by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU).

According to the OCU, who surveyed almost 3,000 people in Spain’s most populated locations in 2021, Malaga can now boast to being one of the top cities in Spain to offer the best quality of life.

The survey questioned residents’ opinions on mobility, health and education services, public safety, the labour market, the cost of living, environmental care, pollution and urban cleanliness and compiled a list accordingly.

Malaga City with a population of 577,405, was considered one of the best places to live and work in Spain with praise going to the cost of living, environmental care, the climate, the abundance of leisure facilities and the digital infrastructures available.

Malaga, which occupies the sixth position on this list, is one of three Andalucian cities to make the top 15.

The OCU’s compelte list of the top 15 Spanish cities in terms of life quality is as follows:

Vigo

Zaragoza

Bilbao

Valladolid

Córdoba

Málaga

Valencia

Gijón

Alicante

Sevilla

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Murcia

Palma

Barcelona

Madrid

